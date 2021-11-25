Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Trims Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $551,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

In related news, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total value of $1,790,752.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,174 shares of company stock worth $2,104,313 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $244.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $226.15 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.88. The company has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

