Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives $69.33 Average PT from Analysts

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $403,475.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.46. The company had a trading volume of 54,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,432. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.94.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

