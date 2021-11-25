Comerica Bank Has $2.41 Million Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 42,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 36.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 61.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC opened at $19.57 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.84 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

MFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

