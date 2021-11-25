Comerica Bank Has $2.64 Million Stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 49.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,958 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Domtar were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Domtar in the second quarter worth approximately $119,135,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Domtar in the second quarter worth approximately $77,861,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Domtar by 16.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,565,000 after buying an additional 1,200,037 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Domtar by 1,888.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 690,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,958,000 after buying an additional 655,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Domtar in the second quarter worth approximately $34,722,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domtar stock opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.67. Domtar Co. has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

