Comerica Bank Purchases 405 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CRH by 21,072.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CRH by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH opened at $51.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

