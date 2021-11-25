Comerica Bank Sells 3,478 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.14% of Meredith worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Meredith by 9,024.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,710,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,581 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Meredith by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,093,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Meredith by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,574,000 after purchasing an additional 38,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meredith by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meredith by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meredith alerts:

NYSE:MDP opened at $58.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Meredith Co. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.30.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. Meredith had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Meredith

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.