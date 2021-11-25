Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Down 4% After Insider Selling

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)’s share price fell 4% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $33.74 and last traded at $33.79. 78,248 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,111,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.18.

Specifically, Director Gary E. Mccullough bought 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,404.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,983.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at $19,744,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $1,033,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $6,553,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

