Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CFRUY. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

