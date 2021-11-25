Comparing Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) and alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) and alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and alstria office REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser $7.53 billion 3.88 $797.00 million $3.31 11.78 alstria office REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than alstria office REIT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Weyerhaeuser and alstria office REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser 0 1 3 1 3.00 alstria office REIT 0 4 0 0 2.00

Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus price target of $40.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.47%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than alstria office REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and alstria office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser 24.69% 25.96% 14.59% alstria office REIT N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.8% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats alstria office REIT on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products. The Real Estate and ENR segment deliver premiums to timber value by identifying and monetizing higher and better use lands and capturing the full value of surface and subsurface assets. The Wood Products segment delivers lumber, structural panels, engineered wood products and complementary building products for residential, multi-family, industrial and light commercial applications. The company was founded by Frederick Weyerhaeuser on January 18, 1900 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About alstria office REIT

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. As of September 30, 2020, the portfolio comprises 110 buildings with a lettable area of 1.4 million square meters and a total portfolio value of EUR 4.4 billion.

