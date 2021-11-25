Conceal (CCX) Market Capitalization Tops $5.17 Million

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 25th. Conceal has a market cap of $5.17 million and $117,874.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,509.69 or 0.98824790 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00051641 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $208.37 or 0.00351945 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.37 or 0.00488763 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00014952 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.18 or 0.00181023 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012142 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001539 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,981,515 coins and its circulating supply is 11,420,395 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

