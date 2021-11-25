Concepta PLC (CPT.L) (LON:CPT) Stock Price Up 23.8%

Concepta PLC (CPT.L) (LON:CPT) rose 23.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.98 ($0.03). Approximately 28,264,376 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,080% from the average daily volume of 888,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of £10.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83.

About Concepta PLC (CPT.L) (LON:CPT)

Concepta PLC, a women's healthcare company, develops and commercializes mobile health diagnostics medical devices in the United Kingdom. Its products help women with unexplained infertility to concieve. The company offers MYLO, a home-use personalized fertility tracking and pregnancy self-testing system.

