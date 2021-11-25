Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:ROAD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.75. The stock had a trading volume of 210,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,719. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Construction Partners has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Construction Partners by 338.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 197,707 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Construction Partners by 480.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROAD. Bank of America lowered Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

