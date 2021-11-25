Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 476,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 4,422,662 shares.The stock last traded at $208.77 and had previously closed at $210.89.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.12 and a 200-day moving average of $183.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,748,000 after buying an additional 99,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,057,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,831,000 after buying an additional 268,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,941,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,664,000 after buying an additional 283,866 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,928,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,018,000 after buying an additional 84,323 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,723,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,236,000 after buying an additional 160,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

