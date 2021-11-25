Content Neutrality Network Price Tops $0.0000 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $126,423.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00045157 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008849 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00233672 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00089194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012344 BTC.

About Content Neutrality Network

CNN is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

