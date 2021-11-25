Contrasting Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) & Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) and Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

This table compares Evoke Pharma and Lantern Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evoke Pharma $20,000.00 1,200.11 -$13.15 million ($0.30) -2.45 Lantern Pharma N/A N/A -$5.91 million ($1.28) -7.19

Lantern Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evoke Pharma. Lantern Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evoke Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Evoke Pharma and Lantern Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evoke Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Lantern Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lantern Pharma has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 242.39%. Given Lantern Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lantern Pharma is more favorable than Evoke Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Evoke Pharma and Lantern Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evoke Pharma -713.67% -238.23% -63.06% Lantern Pharma N/A -18.25% -17.83%

Risk & Volatility

Evoke Pharma has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lantern Pharma has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Evoke Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Lantern Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Evoke Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Lantern Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lantern Pharma beats Evoke Pharma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus. The company was founded by Matthew J. D’Onofrio, Cam L. Garner, Scott L. Glenn, and David A. Gonyer in January 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for non or never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma. In addition, its preclinical development drug candidate is LP-184, an alkylating agent that damages DNA in cancer cells that overexpress certain biomarkers and is from the fulvene class of compounds. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.