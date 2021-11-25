Contrasting First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) & BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP)

First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) and BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.3% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and BCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A BCB Bancorp 25.16% 13.37% 1.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and BCB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BCB Bancorp $125.92 million 2.07 $20.86 million $1.73 8.83

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Dividends

First Bancorp of Indiana pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. BCB Bancorp pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Bancorp of Indiana and BCB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A BCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp of Indiana

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services. The company was founded on November 25, 1998 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

