Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.20. Core Laboratories posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $29.07.

CLB stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 3.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,932,000 after acquiring an additional 92,651 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core Laboratories (CLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.