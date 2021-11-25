Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will announce $2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.76 and the lowest is $2.44. Costco Wholesale reported earnings per share of $2.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $12.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.83 to $12.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $14.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $549.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,315,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,508. The company has a market capitalization of $242.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $550.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $481.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

