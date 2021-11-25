CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Insider Matthew Rowe Acquires 15,903 Shares

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) insider Matthew Rowe bought 15,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$16,189.25 ($11,563.75).

Matthew Rowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Matthew Rowe acquired 40,844 shares of CountPlus stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$41,783.41 ($29,845.29).

On Wednesday, November 17th, Matthew Rowe acquired 31,054 shares of CountPlus stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,302.43 ($22,358.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from CountPlus’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. CountPlus’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

CountPlus Company Profile

CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

