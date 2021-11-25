Country Club Trust Company n.a. Invests $436,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $132.30 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.19.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

