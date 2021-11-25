Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases New Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10,060.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after buying an additional 1,480,313 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 62.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,659,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,112,000 after acquiring an additional 640,039 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 26.9% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,509,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,058,000 after acquiring an additional 532,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $114,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $223.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.93. The company has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Dollar General’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.14.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

