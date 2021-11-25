Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 1,475 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $55.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day moving average of $51.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

