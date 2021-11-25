Country Club Trust Company n.a. Takes $249,000 Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KL opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $46.98.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

