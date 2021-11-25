Covalent Trading 20.7% Higher This Week (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 25th. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Covalent has a market cap of $53.25 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001823 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00066568 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00072653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00093849 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,478.58 or 0.07614264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,025.78 or 1.00352844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

