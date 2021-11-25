Cowen Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Cowen restated their outperform rating on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Playtika from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Get Playtika alerts:

PLTK opened at $18.39 on Monday. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.27.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Playtika news, insider Robert Antokol purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth about $946,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth about $7,926,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth about $3,672,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth about $940,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.