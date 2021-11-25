CPChain Price Reaches $0.0104 on Major Exchanges (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last week, CPChain has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One CPChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $455,747.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $213.38 or 0.00361932 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00015783 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012178 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005249 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

