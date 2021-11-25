Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Cut to $146.00 by Analysts at Truist

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price objective trimmed by Truist from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CBRL. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.70.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $132.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,999,000 after acquiring an additional 60,946 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 126,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,696,000 after purchasing an additional 42,591 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

