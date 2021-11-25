Craig Eric Anderson Sells 5,000 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $109,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Craig Eric Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

On Thursday, October 14th, Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $21.53 on Thursday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $37.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.