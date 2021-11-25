Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 81.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,856 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 97,541 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 63,525 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STM opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $41.89.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STM shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

