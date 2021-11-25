Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SMCI. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $124,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,280,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,362. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $41.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $47.14.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

