Credit Suisse AG Invests $834,000 in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,308 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 11.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 81.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 66.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 12.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $34.17 on Thursday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.44.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

