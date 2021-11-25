Credit Suisse AG Sells 25,001 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 68.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,001 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,943,000 after purchasing an additional 181,163 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 103,227 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,280,000 after purchasing an additional 41,398 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,696,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares during the period.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

In other news, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $151,756.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,764 shares of company stock worth $675,107 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $94.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $95.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.