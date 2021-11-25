Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,126 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

SNEX opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average of $66.62. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $72.34.

In other StoneX Group news, insider Patricia Marie Harrod sold 4,221 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $300,028.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 4,035 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $282,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,313. 16.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

