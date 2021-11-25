Credit Suisse Group Raises Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target to $34.00

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its price target raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.34% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MTTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matterport has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63. Matterport has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $30.80.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matterport will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,555,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $567,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

