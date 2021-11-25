Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) PT Raised to C$36.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRLBF. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cresco Labs from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Cresco Labs to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. Cresco Labs has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $17.49.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.