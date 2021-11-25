Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 450 ($5.88).

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRST. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 406.67 ($5.31).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Shares of CRST opened at GBX 345 ($4.51) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £886.38 million and a P/E ratio of 15.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 372.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 711.98. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 276.20 ($3.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.