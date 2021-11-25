Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 450 ($5.88).

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRST. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 406.67 ($5.31).

Shares of CRST opened at GBX 345 ($4.51) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £886.38 million and a P/E ratio of 15.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 372.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 711.98. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 276.20 ($3.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

