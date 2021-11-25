CRH (NYSE:CRH) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.39.

CRH stock opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28. CRH has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,742,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,959,000 after purchasing an additional 74,342 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in CRH by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,246,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,236,000 after purchasing an additional 38,402 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,089,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,229,000 after acquiring an additional 407,343 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,037,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,761,000 after acquiring an additional 347,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CRH by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,778,000 after acquiring an additional 118,563 shares in the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

