CRH (NYSE:CRH) Shares Gap Up to $48.70

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.70, but opened at $50.77. CRH shares last traded at $51.04, with a volume of 4,892 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRH shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.39.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in CRH by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in CRH by 2.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in CRH by 33.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CRH by 7.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRH (NYSE:CRH)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

