Critical Comparison: Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) vs. Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbor Realty Trust 78.75% 17.85% 3.13% Corporate Office Properties Trust 21.74% 8.80% 3.59%

42.3% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Arbor Realty Trust and Corporate Office Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbor Realty Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00 Corporate Office Properties Trust 0 0 6 0 3.00

Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.32%. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $30.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.93%. Given Arbor Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Arbor Realty Trust is more favorable than Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbor Realty Trust $339.46 million 7.79 $170.95 million $2.37 7.81 Corporate Office Properties Trust $609.36 million 5.02 $97.37 million $1.29 21.11

Arbor Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Corporate Office Properties Trust. Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporate Office Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Arbor Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Arbor Realty Trust pays out 60.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 85.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Arbor Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Arbor Realty Trust has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust beats Corporate Office Properties Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services. The Agency Business segment involves in agency loan origination and servicing. The company was founded in June 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, NY.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

