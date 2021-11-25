Critical Contrast: HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) & iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT)

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) and iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares HubSpot and iEntertainment Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot -6.50% -7.59% -3.00% iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A

This table compares HubSpot and iEntertainment Network’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot $883.03 million 42.95 -$85.03 million ($1.66) -483.59 iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

iEntertainment Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HubSpot.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for HubSpot and iEntertainment Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot 0 2 21 1 2.96 iEntertainment Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

HubSpot presently has a consensus price target of $795.44, indicating a potential downside of 0.91%. Given HubSpot’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HubSpot is more favorable than iEntertainment Network.

Volatility and Risk

HubSpot has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iEntertainment Network has a beta of 3.74, suggesting that its stock price is 274% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of HubSpot shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of HubSpot shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of iEntertainment Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc. develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

iEntertainment Network Company Profile

iEntertainment Network, Inc. develops and publishes proprietary Internet, mobile and online multi-player games. It offers online games such as Outdoors Unlimited, WarBirds, Dawn of Aces, Armored Assault, and Helbreath. The company was founded by John W. Stealey on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Cary, NC.

