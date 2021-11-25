Critical Contrast: Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meta Materials and Atomera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Materials $190,000.00 6,113.70 -$12.78 million N/A N/A Atomera $60,000.00 9,309.52 -$14.88 million ($0.71) -33.97

Meta Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Materials and Atomera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Materials N/A -11.73% -9.30% Atomera N/A -43.84% -39.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Meta Materials and Atomera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Atomera 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atomera has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.09%. Given Atomera’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atomera is more favorable than Meta Materials.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.9% of Meta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Atomera shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Meta Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Atomera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Meta Materials has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atomera has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meta Materials beats Atomera on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera, Inc. engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

