Critical Survey: Aldel Financial (NYSE:ADF) & Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Aldel Financial (NYSE:ADF) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Aldel Financial alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aldel Financial and Willis Towers Watson Public, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldel Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Willis Towers Watson Public 0 5 5 1 2.64

Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus price target of $251.82, indicating a potential upside of 6.65%. Given Willis Towers Watson Public’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Willis Towers Watson Public is more favorable than Aldel Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Aldel Financial and Willis Towers Watson Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldel Financial N/A N/A N/A Willis Towers Watson Public 23.88% 15.12% 4.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aldel Financial and Willis Towers Watson Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldel Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Willis Towers Watson Public $9.35 billion 3.15 $996.00 million $17.69 13.35

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than Aldel Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of Aldel Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats Aldel Financial on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aldel Financial

Aldel Financial Inc. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams. The CRB segment offers a range of risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services to clients ranging from small businesses to corporations. The IRR segment focuses in helping clients free up capital and manage investment complexity. The BDA segment covers medical and ancillary benefit exchange and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across both the group and individual markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Aldel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.