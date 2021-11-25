Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 106,226 Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 106,226 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $14.11 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

In related news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $100,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $203,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,784 shares of company stock valued at $490,854 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

