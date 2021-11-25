Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 7,562 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,940,011,000 after buying an additional 1,314,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,908,735,000 after buying an additional 3,681,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,764,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,496 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $50.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

