Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 233.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,470 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,787,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $207,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $236,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STX stock opened at $101.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.52 and a 200 day moving average of $89.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $116.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $31,878,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,168,917 shares of company stock valued at $122,601,167 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

