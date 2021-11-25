Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 28,598 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,941,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after buying an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,961,000 after buying an additional 669,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $72.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.90 and its 200 day moving average is $73.12. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.93, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

