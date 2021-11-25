Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 5,219 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $173,039,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in American International Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,193,363,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,288,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,210,832,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of American International Group by 464,814.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 999,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,579,000 after acquiring an additional 999,351 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $57.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.17. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

