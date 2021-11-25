Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 81.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 96,135 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 258.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,222,000 after acquiring an additional 681,794 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CM. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

NYSE:CM opened at $117.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.22. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.95%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.