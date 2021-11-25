Cryptonovae 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $51,840.00 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0858 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $51,840.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00068334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00073596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00092648 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,467.19 or 0.07560358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,936.75 or 0.99745771 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,362,374 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

