CUE Protocol Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last week, CUE Protocol has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $138,042.29 and approximately $15.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for about $18.12 or 0.00031172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00066750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00078989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00099327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,424.10 or 0.07609532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,041.17 or 0.99831786 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.